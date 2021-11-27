Gujarat govt mandates RT-PCR tests for passengers arriving from these countries in view of new COVID-19 Omicron variant – Check full list

In the light of the new and more severe variant of the Covid-19 virus being detected in several parts of Africa and Europe, the Gujarat government on Saturday mandated RT-PCR testing for people arriving from certain countries in order to avert the spread of its infection in the state.

The World Health Organization on Friday confirmed the new ‘B.1.1.529’ variant, initially reported in southern Africa, as a ‘variant of concern’. Termed ‘Omicron’, the deadly mutated variant of the coronavirus is reportedly resistant to the vaccines available in the world market.

According to the new guidelines issued by the government of Gujarat, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from 11 regions.

“Travellers landing in the state from Europe, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong will have to undertake RT-PCR tests over concerns surrounding the new variant,” an official statement from the government informed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare added Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.

Countries from where the travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India are South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, countries in Europe including the UK.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.

Besides, PM Modi on Saturday also held an emergency Covid-19 review meeting with top government officials to discuss the pandemic situation in the country and take a stock of the preparedness in case of any adversity due to the new strain.

With Input from Agencies

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:45 PM IST