Gujarat: First transwoman recognized by state govt receives transgender identity card

Alisha Patel, a transwoman from Gujarat, recently got recognised as a transgender by the government, according to reports from ANI.
She became the first trans woman in the state to get a certificate issued by the government as per the new rules.
Surat’s social defence officer Lalji Patel said that receiving a transgender identity card was a lengthy process earlier, however now it can be done easily through online registration.
The transformation process lasted three years and cost her Rs 8 lakhs.
"After being diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, the transformation process took me 3 years and cost me Rs 8 lakhs. I am happily living my life as a woman now," she said.
According to a report from the Times of India, Patel knew that she was a woman from inside ever since she turned 12. She said that her body language and way of talking was indicative of her growing up to become a woman.
Patel, who dropped out of diploma engineering to learn the art of oriental therapy faced discrimination in her school, college and workplace as well. However, she received constant support from her family with regard to her decision.
"My family has supported me throughout without any objection. Initially, there were some apprehensions in other people, but I have survived them all," she said.
