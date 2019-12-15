Gujarat: Father-son duo among three killed in road accident

Ahmedabad: A man and two boys, including his son, were killed when a container truck hit their motorcycle at a village in Ahmedabad district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place at Juna Padar village on Viramgam-Bahucharaji Road in Viramgam taluka, police said.

The deceased were identified as Amrutlal Sadhu (41), his son Nilesh (15) and nephew Jaimin (12), they said.

"The man, his son and nephew were on their way to Viramgam town from their Juna Padar village when the container hit their motorcycle from behind, killing all three on the spot," a Viramgam (rural) police station official said.

The driver of the truck was detained following the incident, he said.