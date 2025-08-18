 Diamonds Worth ₹25 Crore Stolen From Surat Company; Thieves Smash CCTV Cameras, Steal DVR System Before Escaping
Diamonds Worth ₹25 Crore Stolen From Surat Company; Thieves Smash CCTV Cameras, Steal DVR System Before Escaping

In a shocking blow to Surat’s diamond hub, diamonds worth over ₹25 crore were stolen from D.K. & Sons Diamond Company in the Kapodra area during the three-day public holiday. The audacious heist has sent shockwaves through the city’s diamond industry, raising serious concerns about security lapses in one of the world’s most important diamond trading centers.

Melvyn Thomas | Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
Diamonds Worth ₹25 Crore Stolen From Surat Company; Thieves Smash CCTV Cameras, Steal DVR System Before Escaping |

Surat: In a shocking blow to Surat’s diamond hub, diamonds worth over ₹25 crore were stolen from D.K. & Sons Diamond Company in the Kapodra area during the three-day public holiday. The audacious heist has sent shockwaves through the city’s diamond industry, raising serious concerns about security lapses in one of the world’s most important diamond trading centers.

About The Theft

According to police officials, the thieves gained entry into the company’s fourth-floor office in Kapoorwadi, cut open the safe with a cutter, and fled with rough diamonds and cash. To eliminate all evidence, they smashed the CCTV cameras and stole the DVR system before escaping.

DCP Alok Kumar's Statement

Speaking to reporters, DCP Alok Kumar said, “The timing of the theft indicates meticulous planning. Taking advantage of the three-day holiday, the criminals broke in and executed the robbery. According to the company’s invoice records, diamonds worth more than ₹25 crore have been stolen. We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings to trace the culprits.”

The Surat City Crime Branch, local police teams, and forensic experts rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. An intensive investigation is now underway, with teams analyzing entry and exit points, nearby camera footage, and possible insider involvement.

Surat, often referred to as the “Diamond City of the World,” processes nearly 90% of the world’s diamonds. The heist has not only shaken one company but has also sparked panic across the industry. Traders fear that the incident could dent investor and client confidence, especially at a time when the sector is already grappling with volatility in demand and pricing.

A diamond merchant from Varachha, requesting anonymity, said, “This theft has sent a chill through the industry. If a reputed company like D.K. & Sons can be targeted, it raises serious questions about the security measures across factories. The police must act swiftly to restore confidence.”

Experts point out that while Surat’s diamond units deal in goods worth hundreds of crores daily, many lack modernized security infrastructure. The theft has reignited debates over the need for biometric access controls, AI-powered surveillance, and round-the-clock monitoring.

A senior member of a diamond association remarked, “The DVR theft shows the criminals were well aware of the loopholes in security. It is high time the industry invests in foolproof systems. Otherwise, such heists will keep recurring.”

Authorities have promised a swift and thorough investigation. Teams from the crime branch, DCP office, and forensic science laboratory are working jointly to trace leads. Police have not ruled out the possibility of an insider hand in the crime, given the precision with which the theft was carried out.

“This is one of the biggest heists Surat has seen in recent years. We are confident the culprits will be identified soon.” Said the DCP.

