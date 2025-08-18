'Disgusting Act': Lalu Prasad Yadav Slammed For Performing Havan While Sitting On Sofa With Shoes On -VIDEO

A video of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav has gone viral on social media, showing him performing a havan while seated on a sofa with shoes on. The video has drawn criticism from the septuagenarian politician's detractors, with many alleging that the former Bihar chief minister was disrespecting Hindu rituals.

An X user named Mr Sinha shared the purported video of Lalu Yadav and described the RJD leader's act as "disgusting."

"Throwing hawan materials in kund, wearing shoes... Disgusting act... If you can't respect our rituals, stay away from them. Stop doing this to fool the public and for photo-ops," he wrote.

Another user named Ranjan Singh wrote, "Pandit ji has no work; everyone will come together and perform the havan. There will be no pandit, no rules or regulations will remain, then even wearing shoes, one can perform a havan like Lalu Yadav ji."

A third user named Anand Dubey wrote, "Lalu Yadav doing a favour to the fire pit and the fire god."

"Insult to Hindu faith, this is the politics of Akhilesh-Lalu! Lalu Yadav sat wearing shoes during a havan – this is not just carelessness, it is an attack on the sentiments of millions of Hindus. Look at Akhilesh Yadav, he makes a face as soon as the talk of temple and religion comes up, but he doesn't hesitate to put on all kinds of pretence for the sake of vote banks," wrote another user.