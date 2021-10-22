Gujarat Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi to discuss selection of new PCC chief - Know more here

New Delhi: Leaders of Gujarat Congress like working president Hardik Patel and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the new face for the state's Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

A delegation of 15 senior Gujarat Congress leaders including Amit Chavda, Shaktisinh Gohil, Paresh Dhanani, Hardik Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Naran Rathva, Siddharth Patel, Tushar Chaudhary, Gyasuddin Shaikh and Jignesh Mevani had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night from Ahmedabad, as per a report by Indian Express.

As per sources, Patel and Mevani were given priority in the meeting with Gandhi as they had to catch a flight to Patna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Over six months ago, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani resigned from their post. The Gujarat PCC was dissolved in October 2019. "The vacancies in the party's state unit need to be filled as the Assembly polls are due next year in the state," the sources said.

"The party is facing defeats in the local body polls and other opposition parties are emerging as a challenge for Congress in Opposition. In the current scenario, the meeting will be attended by senior leaders of the state and AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma," stated sources.

The party’s poor run continued in the recently held Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls as it won just two seats out of 44.

Sources within the party said Gandhi is having a one-on-one meeting with the senior leaders to discuss the roadmap ahead. According to sources, Hardik Patel, who is currently the Working President of Gujarat Congress and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil are the "front runners" for the post of PCC chief in Gujarat.

Hardik Patel comes from the Patidar community, which used to be a strong vote bank of the BJP. Patel emerged as a leader after the Patidar Movement, while Gohil, who was recently sent to Rajya Sabha by the party, is a close member of the Gandhi family.

In the last Assembly polls, Congress gave a tough fight to BJP but failed to change the regime. Therefore, this time party wants that strong face should be fielded to cash the anti-incumbency in the state. The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022. (ANI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hawala operator arrested from Gujarat in case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:34 PM IST