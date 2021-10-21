e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:44 PM IST

Hawala operator arrested from Gujarat in case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday night arrested hawala operator Alpesh Patel from Mehsana railway station in Gujarat, in connection with its probe in the extortion case registered against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others.

Patel had allegedly collected money from complainant Bimal Agarwal, on behalf of Singh, Crime Branch said.

A few months ago, Mumbai businessman Agarwal had registered an FIR against Parambir Singh, dismissed Mumbai policeman Sachin Waze and many others. Earlier on Friday, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch said that it was on the hunt for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati who has been named in the FIR against Param Bir Singh in the extortion case.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Waje and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:44 PM IST
