Gujarat: Cattle Owner Jailed For 3 Years In Landmark Case, Highlighting Menace Of Stray Animals On Roads

The Ahmedabad Sessions Court sentenced cattle owner Hargovind Desai to three years in jail for allowing his cows and calves to roam freely on public streets. The case, filed in June 2019, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by stray cattle and the potential legal consequences for irresponsible owners.

Desai's cattle were impounded by authorities on Sariyam Road within the jurisdiction of the Sabarmati police station. He faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for neglecting his animals, posing a public safety hazard.

During the trial, Additional Sessions Judge Saranga Vyas found Desai guilty of endangering the lives of commuters by allowing his cattle to stray on public streets. The judge, emphasising the frequency of accidents caused by stray animals and the resulting loss of life and public inconvenience, deemed it essential to award the maximum punishment to deter others.

While Desai sought leniency, the court's decision underscores the growing concern surrounding the issue of stray cattle in India. These animals often wander onto roads, causing traffic disruptions, property damage, and, in the worst cases, fatal accidents.

This judgment holds significant implications for cattle owners across the country. It serves as a warning that neglecting their animals and allowing them to roam freely will not be tolerated. The legal consequences, as demonstrated in this case, can be severe, including imprisonment.

Furthermore, the case highlights the need for a multi-pronged approach to address the issue of stray cattle. This includes stricter enforcement of existing laws, promoting responsible animal ownership through public awareness campaigns, and exploring sustainable solutions for managing stray cattle populations.

“The Ahmedabad Sessions Court's decision serves as a crucial step towards ensuring safer roads and protecting the public from the dangers posed by stray cattle. It is hoped that this case will set a precedent and encourage stricter enforcement of regulations, fostering a sense of responsibility among cattle owners and ultimately leading to a safer environment for all” said an animal rights activist.