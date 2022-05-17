Gujarat ATS arrests four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case - identified as Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhatkal, Shoeb Baba and Sayyed Kureshi, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On 12 March 1993 Mumbai was hit by 12 terrorist bombings attack at different places. These terrorist attacks killed 257 people and injured 1,400.

Three major hotels of Mumbai like the Hotel Sea Rock, Hotel Juhu Centaur, and Hotel Airport Centaur were targeted by suitcase bombs left in rooms booked by the perpetrators. Banks, the regional passport office, the Air India Building, and a major shopping complex were also hit. Bombs exploded at Zaveri Bazaar and opposite it a jeep-bomb exploded at the Century Bazaar.Grenades were also thrown at Sahar International Airport and at Fishermen's Colony.

The mastermind of the attacks was Dawood Ibrahim who was leader of infamous terrorist group was also known as 'D company'. Dawood was believed to have ordered his two subordinates Tiger Momon and Yakub Momon to plan and execute the attack.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:30 PM IST