1993 Bombay bombing: On 29th anniversary, here's all you need to know

On 12 March 1993 Mumbai was hit by 12 terrorist bombings attack at different places. These terrorist attacks killed 257 people and injured 1,400.

The mastermind of the attacks was Dawood Ibrahim who was leader of infamous terrorist group was also known as 'D company'. Dawood was believed to have ordered his two subordinates Tiger Momon and Yakub Momon to plan and execute the attack.

1993 Mumbai Blast

At 13:30 hours on 12 March 1993, first bomb exploded in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange building. It damaged BSE and all the nearby office buildings. In this explosion around 50 people were killed. Another car bomb exploded in front of the Mandvi branch of Corporation Bank near Masjid. After which within 13:30 hours to 15:40 hours around 12 bombs were blasted throughout Mumbai.

Three major hotels of Mumbai like the Hotel Sea Rock, Hotel Juhu Centaur, and Hotel Airport Centaur were targeted by suitcase bombs left in rooms booked by the perpetrators. Banks, the regional passport office, the Air India Building, and a major shopping complex were also hit. Bombs exploded at Zaveri Bazaar and opposite it a jeep-bomb exploded at the Century Bazaar.Grenades were also thrown at Sahar International Airport and at Fishermen's Colony.

On 12 September 2006, the special TADA court convicted four members of the Memon family on charges of conspiring and abetting acts of terror. Court gave them five years of life imprisonment.Three other members of the Memon family also were acquitted by the court.

The Supreme Court of India in its judgement on 21 March 2013, upheld the death sentence of Yakub and also death sentences against 10 others to life in prison. However mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger are not yet been arrested and have been suspected that they are staying in Pakistan.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:43 PM IST