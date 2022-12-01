Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: AAP's Gopal Italia slams EC; says don't hold elections if you want to act under BJP's pressure

AAP leader Gopal Italia |

Aam Aadmi Party's state Head in Gujarat, Gopal Italia on Thursday claims that voting is being done deliberately slow in the Katargam Assembly Constituency. He took a jab at the Election Commission saying that, " In this way, if you have to work only under the pressure of BJP goons, then why do you get elections done?"

"On an average, 3.5% voting has been done in the entire state, but only 1.41% has been done in Katargam. Don't stoop so low as to beat a small child," he further added in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle.

कतारगाम AC मे जानबूझ कर वोटिंग स्लो कराया जा रहा है। @ECISVEEP इस तरीके से भाजपाई गुंडों के दबाव के ही काम करना है तो फिर चुनाव ही क्यो करवाते हो?



पुरे प्रदेश मे ओसत 3.5% मतदान हुआ है लेकिन कतारगाम मे सिर्फ 1.41 ही हो पाया है। एक छोटे से बच्चे को हराने के लिए इतना मत गीरो। — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) December 1, 2022

Gopal Italia is the AAP candidate contesting for the Katargam seat in the Gujarat Assembly Polls. The Katargam AC is up for polls in the first phase of elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.

A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

As many as 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.