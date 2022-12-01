Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Ravindra Jadeja casts his vote at Jamnagar; urges people to vote in large numbers

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja visits the Jamnagar polling station |

Jamnagar: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja visits the Jamnagar polling station on Thursday to cast his vote for the Gujarat Assmebly Polls. He also appealed people to come forward vote in large numbers.

Jadeja posted a picture on his Twitter handle saying, "My vote my right."

His wife and BJP candidate for the Jamnagar seat casted her vote in Rajkot earlier.

Jadeja was campaigning his wife in public rallies as well as on social media platforms. On Wednesday, he posted an old clip of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray saying that he is the most important person for Gujarat.

In the clip, Bal Thackeray had said, "Modi gaya to Gujarat gaya (You will lose Gujarat if you ignore Narendra Modi)."

Taking to Instagram, Jadeja wrote, "Abhi bhi time hai samaj jao gujaratiyo🙏🏻 #respect #balasahebthackeray (sic)"

Gujarat enters first phase of polls with two crucial regions, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going for polling. A number of788 candidates trying their luck on 89 seats spread across 19 districts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions.

Gujarat has 33 districts and 182 State Assembly seats.