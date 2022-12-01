Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: 'People in Gujarat can tolerate inflation but not rohingyas';BJP MP Paresh Rawal takes a jab at Arvind Kejriwal; watch video

Arvind Kejriwal (L); Paresh Rawal (R) |

Amid the ongoing Gujarat Assembly Polls high powered drama, BJP MP Paresh Rawal addressed a public gathering for BJP election campaigns in Valsad, Gujarat on Tuesday. During his speech, Rawal openly took a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Paresh Rawal mentioned the state as to be the 'Land of Lions' and the state feels secure under the rule of Modiji and the BJP.

While slamming Kejriwal for his promise to provide a number of things for free in Gujarat, Rawal said, "People queue up to offer donations here. It is this Gujarat, and you are out to offer lollipops of freebies here? You don't know the real worth of Gujaratis."

People queue up to offer donations here. It is this Gujarat, and you are out to offer lollypops of freebies here ? : Actor Paresh Rawal slams Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in public meeting at Valsad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IXO09DP78T — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 29, 2022

Further referring to AAP's promises of reducing inflation effects in the state, Rawal reacted saying that the gas cylinder will become cheaper again, inflation will go up & down but what if Rohingyas start living next to you? Gujarat people can tolerate inflation at times, but not this. The way they (Rohingyas) deliver verbal abuses, a person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth.

Gas cylinder will become cheaper again, inflation will go up & down but what if Rohingyas start living next to you? Gujarat people can tolerate inflation but not this ... Way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth: Paresh Rawal in Valsad pic.twitter.com/25iruyNhSa — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 29, 2022

While claiming of Arvind Kejriwal to be a 'Nautankiwla', Paresh Rawal said, "He would come in a Private Plane here and then sit in a rickshaw for showoff. We have spent life into acting but even we have not seen such Nautakiwala. He is not an aide for the Hindus, instead abuses them. He also offered Biryani in Shahin Baug."

He would come in a Private Plane here and then sit in a rickshaw for showoff. We have spent life into acting but even we have not seen such Nautakiwala. And plenty of abuses against Hindus. He had offered Biriyani in Shahin Baug:Paresh Rawal on Arvind Kejriwal in Valsad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2i5WK6hL2y — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 29, 2022

Paresh Rawal's direct remarks over Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have created quite a controversy just before the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Polls.

The state enters first phase of voting on the December 1 with as many as 788 candidates trying their luck on 89 seats spread across 19 districts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions. Gujarat has 33 districts and 182 State Assembly seats.