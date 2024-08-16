 Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024

Gujarat has, on paper, prohibited liquor since 1948–out of respect for Mahatma Gandhi’s views on Alcohol. Interestingly, Ahmedabad, where Mahatma Gandhi lived with Kasturba at the Gandhi Ashram, has the highest number of illegal liquor cases among the four commissionerates of Gujarat police.

Abhishek PandeyUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024 | Representative Image

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has, on paper, prohibited liquor since 1948–out of respect for Mahatma Gandhi’s views on Alcohol. Interestingly, Ahmedabad, where Mahatma Gandhi lived with Kasturba at the Gandhi Ashram, has the highest number of illegal liquor cases among the four commissionerates of Gujarat police.

In the first half of 2024, out of the total 35 prohibition cases registered by the State Monitoring Cell (DGP office) under the limits of four police commissionerates in Gujarat, Ahmedabad topped with the highest 17 cases of liquor cases.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea For Passport Records, Upholds Cancellation Decision
Mumbai: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea For Passport Records, Upholds Cancellation Decision
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Averts Disaster With Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Averts Disaster With Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024
Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180 Successful Raids In 2024
Mumbai: Phase 1 Of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Launches, Benefits 80 Lakh Women; Political Dispute Erupts
Mumbai: Phase 1 Of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Launches, Benefits 80 Lakh Women; Political Dispute Erupts

According to the data available from SMC, Ahmedabad registered 17 liquor cases followed by 13 in Surat, 5 in Vadodara and zero cases in Rajkot in the first half of 2024.

Ahmedabad has retained the top position in liquor cases since 2023. In 2023, SMC had registered a total of 83 liquor cases in four commissionerates in Gujarat, out of which 37 were registered during the successful raids in the Ahmedabad police commissionerate jurisdiction.

Notably, the Ahmedabad Police Commissionerate has been in the news for some time due to its activities and incidents. The recent junior level transfers, the award-posting theory, the bust of an international sex racket by CID Crime, etc. have always kept the Ahmedabad Police Commissionerate in the Gujarat Police Department in the limelight.

180 successful raids by SMC in the first half of 2024

The state monitoring cell conducted a total of 224 raids between January and June in the first half of 2024, out of which180 successful raids were conducted in all the districts and cities of Gujarat. In all operations, about Rs.11.5 crore worth of liquor was seized and about Rs.26 crore worth of illegal goods was seized. SMC conducted 33 raids in January 2024, 37 raids in February, 43 in March, 17 in April, 18 in May and 32 successful raids in June.

Read Also
Indore: Cops Seize Illicit Liquor Worth ₹20 Lakhs en Route to Ahmedabad From Super Corridor
article-image

In 2021, SMC had registered a total of 148 successful raids from January to December. A total of Rs.13.64 crore worth of liquor and Rs 6.90 crore worth of illegal goods were seized. However, the SMC has doubled the number of successful raids in 2024. SMC's DIG Vigilance Nirlipta Rai said, "We have increased enforcement. No other major changes have been made."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180...

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Tops In Illegal Liquor Cases Despite 1948 Prohibition; SMC Conducts 180...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Of Doctors On August 17; Check...

‘Laapata Ladies, Goongi Gudiyas...’: Mahua Moitra Breaks Silence Over Brutal Rape & Murder Of...

‘Laapata Ladies, Goongi Gudiyas...’: Mahua Moitra Breaks Silence Over Brutal Rape & Murder Of...

‘Stop This Circus Immediately’: TV Journo SLAMMED For Covering 'Live Ops' Of J&K Police, Putting...

‘Stop This Circus Immediately’: TV Journo SLAMMED For Covering 'Live Ops' Of J&K Police, Putting...

Sena UBT Threatens To File Case Against X User For Sharing Fake Images Of Uddhav Thackeray Bowing...

Sena UBT Threatens To File Case Against X User For Sharing Fake Images Of Uddhav Thackeray Bowing...