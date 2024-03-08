Gujarat: Ahmedabad Savours A Culinary Extravaganza At Food For Thought Fest

The aroma of exotic spices filled the air in Ahmedabad as the Food for Thought Fest, a three-day celebration of South Asian cuisine, kicked off on Friday. Organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in collaboration with the South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SAAG), the festival promises a delightful fusion of flavours, cultural exchange, and insightful conversations.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Co-operation, inaugurated the event in the presence of dignitaries like Ahmedabad West MP Dr. Kirit Solanki, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, and Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain. Maneesh Baheti, founder of SAAG, expressed his elation at holding India's premier luxury gastronomy event in Ahmedabad.

"This isn't just a food festival," Baheti declared. "It's a unique platform for culinary dialogues, diverse cuisines, and a celebration of everything food-related. Master chefs from across India and the subcontinent will be showcasing their exceptional culinary skills. We invite Ahmedabad residents to experience the rich culinary heritage of South Asia."

The inaugural day commenced with an engaging panel discussion featuring renowned personalities like Padma Shri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, Rohini Rana from Nepal, Chef Rajith Abeysekara from Sri Lanka, and Nahid Osman from Bangladesh. A captivating session followed, titled "Conservation of Royal Culinary Heritage," featuring Anshu Khanna of Kitchen of the Kings in conversation with representatives of the royal families of Balasinor, Chota Udepur, Nepal, and Chhatari.

Spread across March 8 to 10, the Food for Thought Fest offers a multifaceted experience through three distinct sections: Food Fest, Thought Fest, and Fun Fest. Participants can embark on a culinary adventure through South Asia, indulging in talks, cooking demonstrations, food stalls, bazaars, and live entertainment.

For food enthusiasts seeking a luxurious experience, the "A Taste of Luxury" section features top dishes prepared by renowned hotels. Additionally, "The Regional Flavour" showcases curated street food vendors offering regional delicacies.

The festival also boasts three unique culinary pavilions. The Royal Pavilion highlights the culinary traditions of royal families, while the Spiritual Pavilion serves food offered as Bhog in Puri's Jagannath Temple and Vrindavan's Radha Raman Temple. The Wellness Pavilion caters to health-conscious individuals with modern Indian dishes inspired by Ayurveda, prepared by Celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi.

Coffee aficionados can't miss the Coffee Pavilion by Sutra Coffee, which offers an immersive experience tracing the journey of coffee from farm to cup.

The inaugural day further delighted attendees with cooking masterclasses by renowned chefs. Asma Khan, an India-born British restaurateur, Chef Manisha Bhasin from ITC Hotels, and Celebrity Chef Suvir Saran enthralled the audience with their culinary expertise.

The day also witnessed the launch of Rohini Rana's latest cookbook, "108 Recipes from Nepal," followed by a mesmerising performance of Shiv Tandav by award-winning Chhau performer Govind Mahato. Finally, the curtains closed on the first day with a captivating performance by renowned Sufi artist Farhan Sabri.