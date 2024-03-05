Gujarat: Surat's Darshanam Papad Makes Its Mark At Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Celebration In Jamnagar

A saying ‘Surat Nu Jaman, Ane Kashi Nu Maran’ (Eat in Surat and die in Kashi) came true when culinary scene took center stage at the much-hyped pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held over three days in Jamnagar. Darshanam Papad, a Surat-based brand known for its delectable papad varieties, presented its unique creations to the high-profile guests and dignitaries who attended the extravagant event.

From business tycoons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Gautam Adani to Bollywood A-listers including Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan, the guest list boasted an impressive array of celebrities. Darshanam Papad ensured that their palates were tantalised with a variety of papad dishes, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

Nimesh Damania, proprietor of Darshanam Papad, expressed his pride at being part of the momentous occasion. "It was an honor to be invited to the pre-wedding ceremony and present our delectable raw papad creations to such distinguished guests," he stated in an interview with FPJ. "We are thrilled that everyone, including prominent personalities, enjoyed our papad varieties."

Meet Damania, Nimesh's son, echoed his father's sentiment, highlighting the significance of the event for Surat. "We are incredibly proud to have represented Surat at this historic pre-wedding celebration," he said. "The appreciation we received from the guests for our papad offerings is truly overwhelming."

“Darshanam Papad's inclusion in the pre-wedding festivities not only signifies the brand's culinary expertise but also underscores Surat's rich culinary heritage” said Damania. The city's unique flavors have found a place on the tables of some of the world's most prominent figures, solidifying its position on the map of India's culinary landscape.