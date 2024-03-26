 Gujarat Accident: 3 Including Ambulance Driver Killed In Tragic Crash On Chotila-Rajkot Highway
Gujarat Accident: 3 Including Ambulance Driver Killed In Tragic Crash On Chotila-Rajkot Highway

Updated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Gujarat: Three people, including the driver of a private ambulance, lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Chotila-Rajkot highway early Tuesday morning. The ambulance, transporting a patient and her family members, collided with a truck near Otla village in Apagiga.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Bawaliya, the ambulance driver, Payal Makwana, a relative of the patient, and Gitaben Miyatra, whose relation to the patient is yet to be determined.

According to sources, 35-year-old Kajalben Hareshbhai Makwana, a resident of Rajpara village in Chotila taluka, was admitted to the Chotila Referral Hospital. Accompanied by her 18-year-old daughter Payal Makwana and son, Kajal was referred to the Rajkot Civil Hospital by the doctors at Chotila. Due to unavailability of a government ambulance (108 service), a private ambulance was arranged for the family.

Details On The Accident

The accident occurred as the private ambulance, traveling from Chotila towards Rajkot, collided with a truck near Apagiga's Otla. The impact of the collision is believed to have been on the driver's side of the ambulance. Local residents promptly alerted emergency services, and a 108 ambulance rushed the injured to the Chotila Referral Hospital. Sadly, the doctor on duty declared the driver, Payal Makwana, and Gitaben Miyatra deceased upon arrival.

Kajal Makwana, her son, and another relative who accompanied them in the ambulance sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Chotila Referral Hospital. Their medical condition is being monitored.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident and have not yet released any information regarding potential charges.

