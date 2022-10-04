Gujarat: 40 arrested after communal clashes in Vadodara

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 40 arrested after communal clashes in Vadodara

"A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole," said a police official

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on October 3 | ANI
Vadodara: Forty people were arrested after a communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on Monday, said police.

"40 arrested. A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby," said Vadodra rural police PR Patel.

A clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles.

An FIR has been filed and accused from both sides have been arrested.

According to Vadodra police, patrolling is underway and the situation is under control.

