Gujarat: 40 arrested after communal clashes in Vadodara

Communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on October 3 | ANI

Vadodara: Forty people were arrested after a communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on Monday, said police.

"40 arrested. A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby," said Vadodra rural police PR Patel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles.

Read Also Indore: Bajrang Dal activists catch two youths of minority community in garba pandal

An FIR has been filed and accused from both sides have been arrested.

According to Vadodra police, patrolling is underway and the situation is under control.