Indore: Bajrang Dal activists catch two youths of minority community in garba pandal

Garba | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists caught two youths of the minority community in a garba pandal at Pandrinath area. The youth were allegedly making videos of girls. Both were handed over to the police.

Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma said that the two were caught making videos of girls in garba pandal. The activists first made the youth delete all the video from their mobile. Then they asked for ID cards and it was found that they were from the minority community.

Sharma said that both youths were from Motihari in Bihar. They have come to Indore looking for jobs. They live in a rented house in Moti Tabela area.