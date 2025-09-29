 Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Botad
The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said. "Three men died on the spot and around 20 persons were injured," the official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Botad (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and nearly 20 others injured when a private bus rammed into a truck parked on a roadside in Gujarat's Botad district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said.

"Three men died on the spot and around 20 persons were injured," the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.

