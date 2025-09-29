 Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Father & Minor Brother In Suspected Honour Killing
PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Father & Minor Brother In Suspected Honour Killing | File Pic (Representative Image)

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly shot dead by her father and minor brother in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Monday.

About The Incident

The incident took place in Ambehta village under Kandhla police station limits on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters.

The victim, identified as Muskan, a Class 12 student, was allegedly taken to the upper floor of their house by her father Julfam and 15-year-old brother, where she was shot dead with a pistol, Singh said.

The SP said an FIR has been registered against Julfam and his minor son under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both have been arrested and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

"The accused father has confessed to killing his daughter for for tarnishing the family's name," Singh said.

According to locals, Muskan had been in a relationship with a boy from the area, which her family opposed. On Sunday evening, when her father caught her chatting on the phone, leading to the fatal incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

