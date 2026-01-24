Punjab: Terror Module Busted In Hoshiarpur Ahead Of Republic Day; 4 BKI Operatives Arrested | ANI

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): In a significant counter-terrorism breakthrough ahead of Republic Day 2026, Hoshiarpur Police, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, have busted a terror module of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arrested four of its operatives from the Garhshankar area of the district on Friday.

Police recovered a large cache of arms and explosives from the accused, including 2.5 kilograms of RDX in the form of an improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols, and live cartridges. Preliminary investigations suggest that the recovered IED was meant for a targeted terror attack in view of the upcoming January 26 celebrations.

The arrested accused have been identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, all apprehended within the jurisdiction of Garhshankar police station.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by DGP Punjab Police, the terror module was being operated by handlers based in the United States and had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI-backed networks.

Following the arrests, an FIR has been registered at Garhshankar police station under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigations are underway to trace the wider network, funding channels, and possible local collaborators.

In the wake of the development, security has been significantly tightened across Hoshiarpur district. Heavy police deployment has been observed, with teams conducting intensive checks at hotels, lodges, and other public places. Hotel rooms are being inspected, and guest records are being thoroughly verified as part of enhanced security measures.

DSP City Hoshiarpur, Dev Dutt, while speaking to the media, said that continuous checking and round-the-clock patrolling are being carried out in view of Republic Day. He added that hotel owners have been strictly warned against providing rooms without proper identification, failing which legal action, including registration of FIRs, would be initiated.

"We conducted surprise checks at hotels as part of the security arrangements for January 26th. They have been warned that an FIR will be registered against them if they provide rooms without proper identification, and therefore, we are checking their records. We are conducting continuous checks and round-the-clock patrolling," DSP said.

Punjab Police reiterated that they remain steadfast in their resolve to dismantle transnational terror modules and organised crime networks and to ensure peace, security, and harmony across the state.

