 'Help! Help! Bol Rahi Hoon, Koi Nahi Sunn Raha': Woman Alleges Naked Man In Car Followed Her On Bengaluru Street | Disturbing Video Surfaces
A disturbing video shared online shows a woman crying for help as she alleges a nude man inside a car followed her on a Bengaluru street. “Help! Help! Bol rahi hoon, koi nahi sunn raha,” she is heard saying in panic. The clip has raised fresh concerns over women’s safety. It remains unclear if a police complaint has been filed.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: A disturbing incident shared by a working woman in Bengaluru has triggered fresh concerns over women’s safety in the city. In a self-recorded video that has surfaced on social media, the woman alleges she was harassed and chased by a nude man while returning home from work.

According to the woman, she was walking on a footpath along the footpath when a naked man, driving a car, began following her. In the video, she can be heard breathing heavily and repeatedly calling out for help, narrating her fear as the man allegedly called out to her and drove toward her.

The video shows the woman walking quickly, visibly shaken, as she continues recording the incident, meanwhile the women is heard saying, "Woh gadi ke andar hai aur mujhe bula rha tha isliye main apko help, help bolri hu koi sunn nhi rha tha...". The woman claims that despite the incident happened on a public road, no bystanders came forward to help her.

Police Complaint Status Unclear

As per the post shared online, it is not yet clear whether the woman has approached the police or filed an official complaint regarding the incident.

The incident has once again sparked concerns surrounding women’s safety in Bengaluru, with social media users calling for strict action against the perpetrator and stronger preventive measures to ensure public safety.

