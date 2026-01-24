 Andhra Pradesh Crime: Palnadu DRO Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹3 Lakh Bribe In Catering Bill Scam, Arrested
Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught Palnadu District Revenue Officer Murali red-handed accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe for approving catering bills worth Rs 26 lakh. The bribe was linked to payments for 41,000 meal parcels supplied during an ex-CM’s event in 2023. Further investigation is underway, and the officer may face arrest if charges are confirmed.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Crime: Palnadu DRO Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹3 Lakh Bribe In Catering Bill Scam, Arrested | Representational Image

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids at the Palnadu District Collector's office on Saturday and caught District Revenue Officer (DRO) Murali red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

According to ACB officials, Murali allegedly demanded a bribe for approving catering bills. A complaint was lodged stating that he sought illegal gratification for clearing catering bills worth Rs 26 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the officer while he was accepting the bribe.

ACB Additional SP Guntur Mahindra Matthe's Statement

ACB Additional SP Guntur Mahindra Matthe said, "The raid is regarding Sagarmata Catering Services. They have provided 41,000 meal parcels during the ex-Chief Minister's program during 2023, and for that purpose, the bills were around Rs 37 lakh. Rs 10 lakh was given in advance, and for the remaining Rs 26 lakh, the cheque has to be released. In the name of processing the cheque and releasing the cheque, District Revenue Officer of Palnadu DRO Yeka Murali has demanded and accepted Rs 3 lakhs as a bribe." "While he was accepting a bribe, our team caught him red-handed. This is based on the guidance of our ACP DG Atul Singh. If the charges are proved, he will be arrested and produced before the judge," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

