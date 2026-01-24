 Rajasthan: Tourists To Pay Vehicle Tax At Jaisalmer Entry Points For Infrastructure Development
Rajasthan: Tourists To Pay Vehicle Tax At Jaisalmer Entry Points For Infrastructure Development

Jaisalmer Municipal Council will impose a passenger tax on vehicles entering the city to improve civic services and manage tourist traffic. Rates vary by vehicle type, with tolls at Barmer and Jodhpur roads. The tax, approved by the state, will be collected digitally after notification. Traffic near Sonar Fort will be restricted, and new signals installed to ease congestion.

Updated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Tourists To Pay Vehicle Tax At Jaisalmer Entry Points For Infrastructure Development | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Visiting Rajasthan's desert city of Jaisalmer is set to become slightly costlier, with the municipal council deciding to levy a passenger tax on vehicles entering the city.

Tourists arriving in private vehicles or taxis will have to pay the tax at designated entry points.

The move has received approval from the state's Local Self-Government Department, according to an official.

He said toll checkpoints will be set up on Barmer Road and Jodhpur Road, and the tax will be collected as vehicles enter the city limits.

The rates are fixed at Rs 200 for a 35-seater bus, Rs 150 for a 25-seater bus, Rs 100 for a five-seater car, and Rs 50 for taxis and other cars, the official said.

Jailsalmer Municipal Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha said the tax is aimed at improving civic services and managing heavy tourist traffic during the peak season.

"Thousands of tourists come to Jaisalmer every year, which causes pressure on basic infrastructure. The Municipal Council does not get revenue to maintain basic facilities. Following the state government's directions, the council decided to collect tax from vehicles entering Jaisalmer," Sodha said.

He said they will start levying the new tax once the gazette notification is released.

The council is planning to digitise the tax collection system so that people do not face problems, he added.

The levy will be in addition to entry tickets at major tourist sites such as Sonar Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Bada Bagh, Kuldhara and Sam sand dunes.

Private vehicle movement near Sonar Fort will be restricted. Traffic lights will also be installed at 10 major city intersections to ease congestion and reduce accidents, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

