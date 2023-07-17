Greater Noida: Woman Pulls Female Toll Plaza Employee's Ears, Pins Her To Ground; Visuals Surface

Incidents of violence from toll plazas across the country are reported at an alarming rate. In a new video of fight at a toll plaza in Greater Noida, a woman is seen attacking and humiliating a toll plaza employee. The incident took place after a female toll plaza worker was thrashed by a woman for asking to make toll payment. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral.

Arrogance caught on camera

The video shows a woman entering the toll booth. After she enters the toll room, she is saying confronting the female employee. The shocking video then shows the woman pulling the ears of the toll plaza employee. Then, she pins the woman down even as she keeps yelling at the toll employee who is shocked to witness the arrogance of the woman.

Accused arrested

As the video started to make rounds on social media, the incident gained attention. It also invited action by the authorities. A complaint was made at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, and the accused woman was arrested by the authorities.

