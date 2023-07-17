 Greater Noida: Woman Pulls Female Toll Plaza Employee's Ears, Pins Her To Ground; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGreater Noida: Woman Pulls Female Toll Plaza Employee's Ears, Pins Her To Ground; Visuals Surface

Greater Noida: Woman Pulls Female Toll Plaza Employee's Ears, Pins Her To Ground; Visuals Surface

The incident took place after a female toll plaza worker was thrashed by a woman for asking to make toll payment. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Incidents of violence from toll plazas across the country are reported at an alarming rate. In a new video of fight at a toll plaza in Greater Noida, a woman is seen attacking and humiliating a toll plaza employee. The incident took place after a female toll plaza worker was thrashed by a woman for asking to make toll payment. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral.

Read Also
On Camera: Massive fight breaks out between law students of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh toll staff...
article-image

Arrogance caught on camera

The video shows a woman entering the toll booth. After she enters the toll room, she is saying confronting the female employee. The shocking video then shows the woman pulling the ears of the toll plaza employee. Then, she pins the woman down even as she keeps yelling at the toll employee who is shocked to witness the arrogance of the woman.

Accused arrested

As the video started to make rounds on social media, the incident gained attention. It also invited action by the authorities. A complaint was made at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, and the accused woman was arrested by the authorities.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP leader Jagmal Vala's video of slapping toll booth...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greater Noida: Woman Pulls Female Toll Plaza Employee's Ears, Pins Her To Ground; Visuals Surface

Greater Noida: Woman Pulls Female Toll Plaza Employee's Ears, Pins Her To Ground; Visuals Surface

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar: 8 Must Know Facts About The 'Maverick Maharaja'

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar: 8 Must Know Facts About The 'Maverick Maharaja'

'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees...

'LG Institutionalising Permanent State Of Disintegration In J&K', Says Mehbooba Mufti On 3 Employees...

Delhi Ordinance Row: SC May Refer AAP's Plea To Constitution Bench; Hearing On July 20

Delhi Ordinance Row: SC May Refer AAP's Plea To Constitution Bench; Hearing On July 20

Seema Haider, Husband Sachin Meena 'Missing' For Last 24 Hours; UP ATS To Probe ISI Honeytrap Angle

Seema Haider, Husband Sachin Meena 'Missing' For Last 24 Hours; UP ATS To Probe ISI Honeytrap Angle