e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP leader Jagmal Vala's video of slapping toll booth worker goes viral; booked

ON CAMERA: Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP leader Jagmal Vala's video of slapping toll booth worker goes viral; booked

The incident took place at the Dari toll plaza near Veraval on Wednesday night when the AAP leader passed through the toll plaza.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Jagmal Vala has been booked for allegedly slapping a toll booth worker. | Admin
Follow us on

Veraval: Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat wing Vice President and party candidate from Somnath constituency, Jagmal Vala, has been booked for allegedly slapping a toll booth worker.

The incident took place at the Dari toll plaza near Veraval on Wednesday night when the AAP leader passed through the toll plaza. Vala was travelling in three cars with other party employees. For some reason, Vala got angry and ended up slapping a toll booth employee before getting into a scuffle and creating a ruckus. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage of the plaza.

The police has registered FIR against Vala after the the toll booth worker registered a complaint against him.

The incident is thought to have the potential to harm the leader's and the party's reputations before the Gujarat assembly election in the first week of December.

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Mining Case: Allegation against me baseless, says Hemant Soren before leaving for ED...

Jharkhand Mining Case: Allegation against me baseless, says Hemant Soren before leaving for ED...

School job scam: Calcutta HC rejigs SIT, DIG to head team

School job scam: Calcutta HC rejigs SIT, DIG to head team

AP: Man posing as alms-seeker attacks TDP leader with knife in Kakinada district, watch shocking...

AP: Man posing as alms-seeker attacks TDP leader with knife in Kakinada district, watch shocking...

Due to 'political pressure' Bharat Biotech skipped essential trail phases for Covaxin

Due to 'political pressure' Bharat Biotech skipped essential trail phases for Covaxin

First fine after implementation of dog attack policy in Noida, action taken in La Residency case...

First fine after implementation of dog attack policy in Noida, action taken in La Residency case...