ON CAMERA: Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP leader Jagmal Vala's video of slapping toll booth worker goes viral; booked

Jagmal Vala has been booked for allegedly slapping a toll booth worker. | Admin

Veraval: Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat wing Vice President and party candidate from Somnath constituency, Jagmal Vala, has been booked for allegedly slapping a toll booth worker.

The incident took place at the Dari toll plaza near Veraval on Wednesday night when the AAP leader passed through the toll plaza. Vala was travelling in three cars with other party employees. For some reason, Vala got angry and ended up slapping a toll booth employee before getting into a scuffle and creating a ruckus. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage of the plaza.

The police has registered FIR against Vala after the the toll booth worker registered a complaint against him.

Close aid of Kejriwal and AAP Gujarat’s VP and candidate from Somnath assembly constituency, Jagmal Vala creating ruckus at toll booth. There is NO space for such #UrbanNaxals in #Gujarat 👇 pic.twitter.com/CDXFRy4j1Q — Zubin Ashara (@zubinashara) November 16, 2022

The incident is thought to have the potential to harm the leader's and the party's reputations before the Gujarat assembly election in the first week of December.