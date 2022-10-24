e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Massive fight breaks out between law students of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh toll staff over malfunctioning of FASTag

On Camera: Massive fight breaks out between law students of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh toll staff over malfunctioning of FASTag

The toll plaza employees urged the students to pay the toll because the FASTag payment did not function, and they also asked them to move aside so that other vehicles in line behind them may pass.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Following a disagreement over toll fees, students from a private law college in Tamil Nadu attacked employees at the SV Puram toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh. A staff member and a law student got into a fight when the student was returning in a car from Tirupati.

The toll plaza employees urged the students to pay the toll because the FASTag payment did not function, and they also asked them to move aside so that other vehicles in line behind them may pass.

There was a commotion when the students used their helmets to attack the employees.

Even after the police arrived at the scene and confronted the law students, asking them not to impede the flow of traffic at the toll booth, the altercation persisted.

The students continued to block the toll, allegedly only giving way to vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration and blocking the path for vehicles from Andhra Pradesh. The law students and a group of locals got into a huge brawl as a result of this.

The police have promised to take stern action against anyone involved and have begun an inquiry.

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow; here's how to apply

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow; here's how to apply

Tamil Nadu: Police on high alert, after Coimbatore car bomb explosion

Tamil Nadu: Police on high alert, after Coimbatore car bomb explosion

On Camera: Massive fight breaks out between law students of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh toll staff...

On Camera: Massive fight breaks out between law students of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh toll staff...

Karnataka: Police detains Congress workers protesting against the state Housing Minister V Somanna

Karnataka: Police detains Congress workers protesting against the state Housing Minister V Somanna

Andhra Pradesh: 36 e-bikes in motor showroom catches fire

Andhra Pradesh: 36 e-bikes in motor showroom catches fire