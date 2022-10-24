On Camera: Massive fight breaks out between law students of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh toll staff over malfunctioning of FASTag

Following a disagreement over toll fees, students from a private law college in Tamil Nadu attacked employees at the SV Puram toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh. A staff member and a law student got into a fight when the student was returning in a car from Tirupati.

The toll plaza employees urged the students to pay the toll because the FASTag payment did not function, and they also asked them to move aside so that other vehicles in line behind them may pass.

Students of a law college in Tamil Nadu attacked toll plaza staff in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district over toll fees and the ruckus led to a clash between two groups#TamilNadu #LawStudents #Tirupati #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/SUv456gEG3 — Arun Pruthvy Sandilya (@arunsandilya) October 23, 2022

There was a commotion when the students used their helmets to attack the employees.

Even after the police arrived at the scene and confronted the law students, asking them not to impede the flow of traffic at the toll booth, the altercation persisted.

The students continued to block the toll, allegedly only giving way to vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration and blocking the path for vehicles from Andhra Pradesh. The law students and a group of locals got into a huge brawl as a result of this.

The police have promised to take stern action against anyone involved and have begun an inquiry.