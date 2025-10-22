Greater Noida: Friend Shot After Party, Elderly Man Bludgeoned With Brick By Nephew In Firecracker Dispute – Three Murders in 24 Hours Create Stir

Representational Image

Greater Noida: Three murders in the past 24 hours have caused a stir in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The first incident took place in Sethali village, under the jurisdiction of Jarcha police station, where a dispute broke out between two families over drainage water.

The altercation escalated to the point where one side opened fire on the other. Ajay Pal, a 55-year-old retired CISF officer and 22-year-old Deepanshu were shot dead in the incident.

The second incident took place in Nangla Nainsukh village, within the Dadri police station area. A man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, shot and killed his friend.

Reportedly, the two had been partying together that evening when a minor altercation escalated. Sachin allegedly opened fire, fatally shooting his friend Rajesh. Villagers alerted the Dadri police, who rushed to the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Sachin was later arrested during a late-night police encounter.

The third incident occurred in Mutena village, within the Dankaur police station area. A 62-year-old man was beaten to death with a brick after protesting against the bursting of firecrackers.

Reportedly, Satpal, a retired soldier from Mutena village, was killed by his nephew, who lived nearby. The altercation began when the elderly man objected to the bursting of firecrackers, prompting the nephew to strike him on the head with a brick. Satpal died on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information from villagers. The Dankaur police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Four members of the accused’s family have been detained for questioning.