Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Kolkata: Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said that the central government will not tolerate educational institutions across the country turning into hubs of politicking amid the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"If someone wants to do politics, they can. But do not make educational institutes its hub. Students come to get an education, they are the country's hope. The Modi government will not tolerate this," he told reporters here.