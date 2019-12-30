Pracharak PM Modi has no template for youth

The CAA and the NRC protests have been spearheaded by young volunteers who have refused to allow their movement to be hijacked by any political party.

An admission by the prime minister of the role of the youth in acting as a catalyst of social change would have gone a long way in soothing frayed tempers and possibly cleared the decks for dialogue on the contentious issues.

Yet the PM failed to delve deeper into the raging debate, apart from saying that the youth want to question the system. He also preferred to condone the social impulse behind their action in what he described as the recent ‘chaos.’

"India has a pool of talented youth, who have faith in the system. They dislike nepotism and chaos. They also believe in questioning the system and it is wonderful that they do so," Modi said.

In the same vein, he noted that the millennial generation also known as Gen Z -- is very talented and hates notions such as dynasty and caste. Conveying his best wishes to the nation for New Year, the prime minister said that 2020 will be the first year of the third decade of this century and the future of the country depends upon those born in the 21st century.

But he, again, refused to acknowledge that the youth was beginning the decade on a vociferous note and the BJP has needlessly blotted its copybook with the blood of citizens.

Stating that India has great expectations from the youth, the prime minister reminded them of January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is also observed as the 'National Youth Day'.

But, he failed to give a template to thousands of youngsters who are extremely perturbed over the high-handedness of the authorities in grappling with at least some of the ‘spontaneous’ protests.