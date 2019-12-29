PM Modi, opposition leaders congratulate Hemant Soren after swearing-in as Jharkhand CM

JMM leader Hemant Soren was on Sunday sworn in at the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at Mohrabadi Ground in Ranchi. Alongside, Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam, state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were also sworn in as state cabinet ministers.

The event was attended by a host of politicians and dignitaries including several other Chief Ministers, and leaders from different political parties.

Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Mamata Banerjee and Bhupesh Baghel were in attendance, as was outgoing Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in attendance, as was DMK President MK Stalin, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav. Other opposition leaders included CPI's Atul Kumar Anjan, and D Raja, CPI-M leader Sitaraman Yechury, and RPN Singh, who was Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Assembly polls.

