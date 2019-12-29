JMM leader Hemant Soren sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren on Sunday took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. This is his second stint as the CM. Soren has been elected from Dumka and Barhet.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at Mohrabadi Ground in Ranchi, amid a galaxy of politicians and dignitaries, some of whom shared the dais.

Along with Soren, Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam, state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were also sworn in as state cabinet ministers.

The first meeting of the cabinet has been convened at 7 pm, reported The Free Press Journal's Law Kumar Mishra.