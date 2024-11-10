'Govt Will Not Tolerate Any Unrest In Name Of Religion,' Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha (R) | ANI

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that a religious atmosphere has been restored in the state since the BJP government came to power, after 35 years of an atheistic environment.

Addressing the 'Sanatan Dharma Sammelan' at Netaji Subhash College in Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district, CM Saha emphasized that attempts to incite unrest in the name of religion would not be tolerated.

#WATCH | Agartala: Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "Today 'Sanatan Dharma Sammelan' is being held in Udaipur, Tripura and people from all over the country have come here. There will be discussion about our Hindu religion, and the value of our Sanatan Dharma. All these things will be… pic.twitter.com/uT38osHkiQ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

Statement Of Tripura CM Manik Saha

"An atheistic environment prevailed in the state for 35 years. The religious atmosphere has returned with our government. Any attempts to create unrest in the name of religion will not be tolerated in any way," he said.

He also discussed the improvement in law and order and the state's commitment to fostering unity among its diverse communities.

"Human society is a wonderful gift of God, and we have many duties. We are witnessing persecution against Sanatanis in Bangladesh. The Central government is monitoring this closely. I caution everyone involved to be careful. Sanatan Dharma has endured numerous attacks before and remains steadfast. It is here today, and it will continue into the future," he said.

Further, the Chief Minister acknowledged the presence of saints from across the country at the conference. "On behalf of the Government of Tripura and the people of Tripura, I extend my warm welcome to all and hope that your presence will bring prosperity to our state. We are peaceful people who desire to live in harmony. Tripura is a state with a mixed population, where people of all castes and religions live together peacefully. We wish to continue this unity," he said.

He noted that the previous regime of 35 years had maintained an atheistic atmosphere.

"Since our government's establishment, we have fostered a religious environment. We believe that everything is under God's domain. Our opposition is now nearly invisible, like trying to find something with a microscope, as they gradually fade away. They are attempting to create unrest by exploiting religion, but our government will not tolerate this. We hold trust and respect for all religions," he said.

Tripura CM Reflects On The Situation In The State During The Early 1980s

The Chief Minister reflected on the situation in Tripura during the early 1980s, countering recent criticisms. "Some claims are that there is no law and order in Tripura now. But in earlier times, there was only an atmosphere of murder and terror here. Today, the law and order situation has significantly improved. The opposition spreads lies and tries to mislead the public, but people now understand the truth and will not give them a foothold," he said.

Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing the development of traditional temples across the country.

"The Prime Minister has prioritized the development of various traditional temples, such as Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Dwarka Temple, Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura," he added.

The conference was attended by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Matabari MLA Abhishek Debroy, Kakraban MLA Jitendra Majumder, Padmashri Chittaranjan Maharaj, Chaitanya Gaudiya Math President Swami Vishnu Goswami, Swami Vaishnav Maharaj, and other distinguished religious personalities.

