Tripura: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death While Bathing In Pond In Kalidas Para

West Tripura (Tripura): Two minor girls drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Kalidas Para under the Srinagar police station area, a senior officer said.

The victims, identified as Pinki Das (9) and Urmila Marak (10), were part of a group that ventured in the pond for swimming.

About The Incident

According to Srinagar Police Station Officer-In-Charge Dilip Debbarma, while one girl managed to surface safely, Pinki and Urmila were submerged in the water. Upon hearing the news, residents quickly rushed to the scene and were able to retrieve the girls from the pond.

Despite the efforts to revive them, both girls were pronounced dead upon arrival at Anandanagar Primary Health Center, he said on Friday.

The incident has left the community in shock, mourning the tragic loss of two young lives. Authorities are urging parents to supervise their children during such activities to prevent similar incidents in the future.