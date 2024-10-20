 Tripura: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death While Bathing In Pond In Kalidas Para
Tripura: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death While Bathing In Pond In Kalidas Para

Tripura: 2 Minor Girls Drown To Death While Bathing In Pond In Kalidas Para

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Two Boys Drown at Flooded Siraspur Underpass In Delhi; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next 48 Hours | Representative image

West Tripura (Tripura): Two minor girls drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Kalidas Para under the Srinagar police station area, a senior officer said.

The victims, identified as Pinki Das (9) and Urmila Marak (10), were part of a group that ventured in the pond for swimming.

About The Incident

According to Srinagar Police Station Officer-In-Charge Dilip Debbarma, while one girl managed to surface safely, Pinki and Urmila were submerged in the water. Upon hearing the news, residents quickly rushed to the scene and were able to retrieve the girls from the pond.

Tripura Horror: Woman Ties 8-Yr-Old Son With Rope, Beats Him To Death With Bamboo Stick In Agartala
article-image

Despite the efforts to revive them, both girls were pronounced dead upon arrival at Anandanagar Primary Health Center, he said on Friday.

The incident has left the community in shock, mourning the tragic loss of two young lives. Authorities are urging parents to supervise their children during such activities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

