Tripura Horror: Woman Ties 8-Yr-Old Son With Rope, Beats Him To Death With Bamboo Stick In Agartala

Agartala: In a horrifying incident a woman allegedly brutally beat to death her eight-year-old son in West Joynagar apparently as she could not handle the minor's misbehaviour as per her statement to the police.

The incident took place on Monday evening under the jurisdiction of West Agartala Police Station. The deceased is the son of Ram Gowala and Suprabha Gowala who originally hail from Kailashahar.

Statement Of The Police

According to police, the Ram Gowala abandoned the family leaving the accused Suprabha Gowala to care for their son alone. About two weeks ago, Suprabha moved to a rented house in West Joynagar with her son. It was in this rented home that the gruesome murder took place at around 6 pm, police said.

West Tripura Police Station Officer in Charge Paritosh Das said that a case has been filed in the incident under Section 302 of the IPC.

Mother Confesses To The Crime

Suprabha confessed to the crime in front of the police, stating that she bound her son with a rope and beat him to death with a bamboo stick. She claimed that her son caused her unbearable distress, making it impossible for her to work. The child, the woman alleged, would steal money from the house and create trouble when taken to her workplace. Suprabha admitted that she killed her son to free herself from this constant torment.

Following the incident, the West Agartala Police and a large contingent of TSR forces arrived at the scene and found Suprabha sitting beside her son's lifeless body. She declared that she would accept any punishment, including the death penalty, for her crime.

Suprabha Gowala also has a married daughter. The police have taken Suprabha into custody and recovered the minor's body from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.