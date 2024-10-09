 Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala

Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala

Superintendent of Police (SP) for North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, told reporters on Tuesday that the arrests were made in three separate incidents on Monday.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Guwahati, October 8: Eleven persons arrested in connection with multiple clashes that erupted on Sunday in Tripura's Kadamtala area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, told reporters on Tuesday that the arrests were made in three separate incidents on Monday.

"In the first case, related to the coercive collection of Puja donations, two individuals were arrested.

Read Also
Tripura: 1 Killed Several Injured In Communal Clashes Over Durga Puja Donation
article-image

In a second incident, which occurred shortly afterward, one person was apprehended for arsoning. Later that night, eight more individuals were arrested in connection with looting, vandalism and mass destructions," Chakraborty said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal Service
Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal Service
Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated
Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated
Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams
Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams
Read Also
Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface
article-image

The Superintendent of Police further informed that over 700 personnel from Tripura Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the violence-hit areas.

"In various places people from both religions have come together and hold peace meetings. The situation is gradually returning to normal, with no fresh escalation reported on Tuesday,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala

Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala

Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams

Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams

Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024: Olympian Vinesh Wins Debut Electoral Fight With Close...

Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024: Olympian Vinesh Wins Debut Electoral Fight With Close...

FPJ Exclusive: NIA Investigation Unveils JeM Operative Sheikh Sultan Ayubi's Digital Radicalisation...

FPJ Exclusive: NIA Investigation Unveils JeM Operative Sheikh Sultan Ayubi's Digital Radicalisation...

BJP Holds Key Meeting Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Jharkhand; HM Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa...

BJP Holds Key Meeting Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Jharkhand; HM Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa...