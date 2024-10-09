Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala

Representative Image | PTI

Guwahati, October 8: Eleven persons arrested in connection with multiple clashes that erupted on Sunday in Tripura's Kadamtala area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, told reporters on Tuesday that the arrests were made in three separate incidents on Monday.

"In the first case, related to the coercive collection of Puja donations, two individuals were arrested.

In a second incident, which occurred shortly afterward, one person was apprehended for arsoning. Later that night, eight more individuals were arrested in connection with looting, vandalism and mass destructions," Chakraborty said.

The Superintendent of Police further informed that over 700 personnel from Tripura Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the violence-hit areas.

"In various places people from both religions have come together and hold peace meetings. The situation is gradually returning to normal, with no fresh escalation reported on Tuesday,” he added.