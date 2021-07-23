'We have clarified everything on Pegasus': Govt turns down Rahul Gandhi's call for probe into phone hacking claims

The Centre has turned down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a court-monitored into the Pegasus 'phone hacking' allegations. The development came soon after the Wayanad MP accused the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of using the malware against "the Indian state and our institutions". He had also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We have clarified everything in the spyware case. There is no issue for any probe. Those who are making allegations are political failures and they have no other issue," MoS Ajay Kumar told NDTV.

Earlier today, Gandhi had contended that the only word that would describe the situation was "treason". "They have used it politically, they've used it in Karnataka, they've used it to scuttle probes, they've used it against Supreme Court, they have used it against all the institutions of this country," he alleged.