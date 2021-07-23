'This is treason': Rahul Gandhi seeks probe into Pegasus snooping case; demands Home Minister's resignation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government over the Pegasus 'phone hacking' allegations. Seeking a probe into the matter, the Lok Sabha MP demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"They have used it politically, they've used it in Karnataka, they've used it to scuttle probes, they've used it against Supreme Court, they have used it against all the institutions of this country. The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this," he alleged.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have used this against the Indian state and against our institutions," Gandhi added.