Govt struck-off 3,82,581 shell companies during the last three years

More than 3.82 lakh shell companies were struck off the Registrar of Companies (RoCs) in the last three years by the governemnt.

Based on non-filing of Financial Statements (FS) consecutively for two years or more, companies were identified and after following due process of law as provided under Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Removal of Names of Companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016.

In this initiative, almost 3,82,581 of the companies were struck off during the last three years. The information was given by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

What is a shell company?

The term “Shell Company” is not defined under the Companies Act.

It normally refers to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, benami properties etc.

The Special Task Force set up by the Government to look into the issue of “Shell Companies” has inter-alia recommended the use of certain red flag indicators as alerts for identification of Shell Companies.