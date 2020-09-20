'No Data Alliance Govt': Sitaram Yechury attacks Modi-led NDA over failure to provide data on COVID-19 impact

Well, there is a truth in the post retweeted by Yechuri.

Here is the list of things the Modi government says it has no data on:

For those who are unaware, the government has recently been facing flak as it failed to share statistics on several instances in the ongoing parliament session.

Migrant deaths in lockdown

On the first day of parliament, the government said it had maintained no data on the number of migrants who lost their lives because of the pandemic-related lockdown.

Job loss of migrant labourers

In another question related to the migrant crisis, the government was asked how many migrants lost their jobs. While answering the query govt again said that it had no data.

Healthcare workers died in the pandemic

In the second query, the government was asked about the data on the number of healthcare workers died in the pandemic. In a written reply to it, India’s minister of health Harsh Vardhan said, “Health is a state subject. Such data is not maintained at the central level by the ministry of health and family welfare.”

Number of MSME that have faced closure during the lockdown period

On Saturday, the central government told Members of Parliament (MPs) that it has no data on the number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that have faced closure during the lockdown period.

Replying to a question on how many small and medium businesses closed shop from March to August 2020, the Minister of State for MSMEs Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, “No such record is available with the government.”

Total number of plasma banks running at present

In addition to these instances, the government today was asked the total number of plasma banks running at present to provide plasma therapy to the Corona patients in the country.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said states have taken initiative to establish such banks to provide plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients but no central database of such banks is maintained.

Police personals died due to pandemic

Today, when the government was asked about data on the number of police personnel died, due to the pandemic. The junior minister for home affairs shared a list of 100 deaths among centralised armed police forces, he said that police, is a state subject. “The data in respect of Police personnel who died due to COVID-19 across the country is not maintained centrally,” the written reply read.

