Happy Birthday PM Modi: 70 questions for the Prime Minister who doesn’t like questions or press conferences

Web Editor’s Note: It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that no Indian politician has dominated politics the way Narendra Modi has since he became the Prime Minister in 2014. As he turns 70, we join the nation in praying for his good health.

However, as journalists we do have one beef. PM Modi has never fielded questions from reporters at a press conference since he became the Prime Minister, which is quite a travesty when one considers that we are the biggest democracy in the world.

Sure, there have been interviews but they have been more of friendly jousting about one's sartorial and gustatory desires rather than political questions.

Yet, the Fourth Estate’s raison d'etre has always been to speak truth to power which includes holding the government to task when they go astray. So, for once, we would love it if the PM would listen to our “Mann Ki Baat”.

Therefore, here are 70 questions that the good folks of The Free Press Journal Online team are simply dying to ask PM Modi:

Know your PM: Man behind the office

1. We know your background as a chaiwallah. But are you a tea or coffee person? Or do you take after Akshay Kumar?

2. Have you ever tried Maggi? If yes, what's your secret ingredient?