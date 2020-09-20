Watch: Hydrogen balloons explode at PM Modi's birthday celebration in Chennai; 12 injured

On Friday, 12 people suffered burn injuries after hydrogen ballons exploded at a gathering to celebrate PM Modi's 70th birthday.

As reported by New Indian Express, police said that BJP workers were holding the balloons that were supposed to be released in air. Firecrackers too were seen during the celebrations. However, the celebrations did not go well. The balloons filled with hydrogen exploded.

In the video, it was revealed that a spark from fireworks resulted in an explosion of helium-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered injuries.