Watch: Hydrogen balloons explode at PM Modi's birthday celebration in Chennai; 12 injured

On Friday, 12 people suffered burn injuries after hydrogen ballons exploded at a gathering to celebrate PM Modi's 70th birthday.
As reported by New Indian Express, police said that BJP workers were holding the balloons that were supposed to be released in air. Firecrackers too were seen during the celebrations. However, the celebrations did not go well. The balloons filled with hydrogen exploded.
In the video, it was revealed that a spark from fireworks resulted in an explosion of helium-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered injuries.
Now police have booked a case as the gathering was organised without persmission.
“At least 100 people were gathered at Padavattamman Koil street at Padi to welcome one Muthuraman, who is the BJP farmer association functionary. The people were holding hundreds of balloons filled with hydrogen gas. They were planning to release 2000 balloons into the air, but did not get permission from the police,” New Indian Express quoted Porkodi, Inspector of Korattur police station as saying.
The incident took place at Padi near Chennai's Ambattur. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.