Govt again reduces wheat auction prices to check inflation

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday reduced the reserve price of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme at ₹ 2150 and ₹ 2125 per quintal up to March 31.

Earlier it had reduced the rate of wheat on February 10 to ₹ 21.50 per kilo for sale to NAFED, Kendriya Bhandar, State Govt corporations and federations as well as community kitchen and charitable NGOs, with a condition that they will convert wheat as Atta (flour) and sell it to the consumers at MRP ₹ 27.50 a kilo.

The states are also allowed to purchase wheat from FCI for their own scheme at the reserved prices, without participating in e-auction.

The third e-auction from FCI's godowns will be carried out to release 30 lakh tonnes of wheat, including 25 lakh tonnes to traders and the flour mills.

