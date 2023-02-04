E-auction by FCI to bring down prices of wheat & flour | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has ordered the second sale of wheat through e-auction on February 15 throughout the country to contain the prices.



Its spokesman said the prices are set to fall further after the wheat sold in the first E-auction on February 1 and 2 is lifted and flour (Aata) is made available in the market.



The FCI offered 22 lakh tonnes out of 25 lakh tonnes wheat stock earmarked for e-auction from the central pool stock to the market through the open market sale scheme (domestic) in the first e-auction.



In the e-auction more than 1150 bidders came forward for participation in the first week and a quantity of 9.2 lakh tonnes was sold across the country.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)