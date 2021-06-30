Government puts a cap on number of COVID-19 doses private hospitals can order, says must route vaccine orders via CoWIN

New Delhi: Private hospitals must route Covid vaccine orders via CoWIN - on which they must register - and can no longer buy doses directly from manufacturers, the government said on Tuesday.

The government also imposed a cap, or a "maximum limit", on the number of doses a private hospital can order for a given month, in order to balance limited supply and prevent wastage.

The new guidelines come into effect from July 1, and include a formula - double the average daily consumption of vaccine doses in any seven-day period (the hospital can choose the seven-day period) of the previous month - to calculate a private hospital's "maximum monthly limit".

For example, if a private hospital is order for July, it can select June 10-16 as the seven-day period. In that period, if it utilised 700 doses, the daily average is 100. The "maximum monthly limit", therefore, is 100 doses x 31 days (for July) x 2 (double the average), which is 6,200 doses.

Hospitals joining the vaccination drive for the first time will be allocated vaccines based on the number of beds available.

All private hospitals will enter required details into the CoWIN database that will then aggregate district- and state-wise demand before passing the information on to the manufacturers.

No prior approval from government authorities will be necessary.