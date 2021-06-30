India's active COVID-19 tally drops to 5.37 lakh: 45,951 cases and 817 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday morning reported 45,951 fresh COVID-19 cases and 817 deaths. As per data given by the Health Ministry, 60,729 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active caseload declines to 5.37 lakh, while the cumulative tally since the pandemic began rises to 3,03,62,848. The recovery rate has now increased to 96.92%.