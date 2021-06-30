From efficacy to availability in India and dosage - Here's all you need to know about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, India approved a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, with Cipla receiving permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use. With the permission, the vaccine by the US-based company could be imported and start getting used in country's vaccination programme. The company will only have to provide safety assessment data of the first 100 beneficiaries before mass rollout. But it might be some time yet before the vaccine available to Indians as a whole.

When will it be available in India?

At present there is no timeframe for the availability of the vaccine for the Indian population. While it is likely that some doses will be donated to India in the near future, there is no definitive agreement yet on commercial supply.

"Cipla Limited is supporting Moderna, Inc. with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies," the company said in a statement.