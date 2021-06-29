Covaxin, Covishield, SputnikV, Moderna safe for lactating mothers, confirms Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reteirated that COVID-19 vaccines which are being administered in India are safe for lactating mothers. Earlier, the clarification was issued when only Covaxin and Covishield were getting administered, however today while addressing the media, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said that Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik and Moderna are safe for lactating mothers. "Vaccine has no association with infertility," he added.

He also said that advisory for pregnant women with regards to vaccination will be released soon. "Vaccine is safe for pregnant women, and the Health Ministry is examining it further," he added.

The government in last month had said that COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women, however it shall be taking a final call on vaccines for pregnant women.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and it recommends this group to receive the vaccines. However, currently, there is limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant people, according to the public health agency.

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava few days ago said. "The Ministry of Health has given guidelines that COVID-19 vaccines can be given to pregnant women. Vaccines are useful for them and should be given."