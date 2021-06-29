Mhow: Dholaks played outside houses of people who avoid vaccination

Mhow (Indore district, Madhya Pradesh): The administration is running different campaigns in rural areas to boost the vaccination drive.

In Manpur, dholkas are played in front of houses of people who have not been vaccinated. Manpur Nayab Tehsildar Vivek Soni said exercise is aimed to encourage people for vaccination. “This way, all villagers get information about those people who have not taken their jabs,” he remarked.

He added, “There are still many people in Manpur who are afraid of getting vaccine jabs. The administration and health department are continuously solving queries of people about vaccination.”

Naib Tehsildar along with his team has prepared a list of people who have not been vaccinated. The administration is reaching out to every ward of Manpur to motivate those who have not been jabbed.

On Monday, Nayab Tehsildar Vivek Soni inspected 15 wards of Manpur city panchayat.

The city panchayat has a population of 5,400, according to the voter list. Till date, more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated. There are still 400 people left for vaccination and over 500 people have either left Manpur or died.